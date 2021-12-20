OIC-CFM session to help bring peace, stability in Afghanistan: Gill

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) CFM Session will help bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking to media in Lahore on Monday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who apprised the International community about the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He said that the premier’s initiatives aimed at ensuring clean environment had been acknowledged globally. “Pakistan was taking steps to end carbon emission and the country’s contribution was in positive terms for ensuring neat and clean environment”, he added.

Shahbaz Gill said that holding of Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) meeting in Pakistan was a matter of great pride for the country. He said that after four decades it was an honour for the country that entire Muslim Umah arrived here to attend the summit.

There was an apprehension that more than 90 percent people in Afghanistan would go below the poverty line or face food shortage crisis, he maintained. He said that foreseeing the possible situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Prime Minister Imran Khan were the first to raise voice in this regard.

Special Assistant said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan in all his international interviews talked about possible humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and stressed upon the need to make collective efforts for handling the situation by setting aside all types of prejudices.

LHC censures Ogra for awarding licences in abundance

The Lahore High Court has showed its annoyance over the Ogra’s practice of distributing gas licences censuring it for becoming weaker day by day.

A two-judge bench of LHC headed by Justice Jawad Hassan was hearing the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) miscellaneous intra-court appeals against the gas and petroleum crisis in country on Monday.

FIA Additional DG Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh and other FIA officials appeared before the court. From federal government, Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa and other law officials appeared. However, the court summoned the federal government lawyers on the next hearing.

While showing his resentment over Ogra’s habit of issuing gas licences, Justice Hassan remarked that Ogra was not doing any work except for issuing licences. “Every other department is getting strong except Ogra which is getting weaker,” Justice Hassan added. He deplored that not a single regulator cared a bit for the poor people.

FIA Additional DG Khuda Bakhsh said that Ogra concentrates only on gas, not petroleum. He submitted petrol crisis commission report to the court. The petitioners’ lawyer said that a company starts its marketing even before lying its foundation stone. He said rules were there but Ogra must be directed to abide by them.

Hassan remarked that the FIA report also pointed to the fact that there was need to strengthen Ogra.