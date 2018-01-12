OIC can play role

The OIC summit is over but its repercussions will not be over for a long time, as the declaration issued at the end, reaffirmed the two-state concept on resolution of Palestinian issue. Some very strong statements were made and so much Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even billed Israel as a terrorist state. The prime objective of the event on December 13 was to register Ummah’s reaction to Trump’s much-talked about announcement.

But the declaration spoke otherwise, which was adopted and issued at the conclusion of the extra-ordinary summit, Turkey had summoned following US President Donald Trump’s announcement to shifting his country’s embassy to Jerusalem. “We…. reaffirm our attachment to the just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine,” the declaration said, which clearly manifests division of Palestine, obviously with the best part going to Israel and the small and weak will consist of the motherland of Palestinians, it is being speculated.

The response of the majority of the OIC member states to Trump’s announcement and then to the summit left many questions unanswered. Of 57 members, heads of the states and governments of some 20 countries attended the event while the rest sent second or third level of leadership to it, which is deplorable to say the least. Addressing the moot, Palestinian President Mehmoud Abbas declared Trump’s announcement a clear violation of the international laws and conventions and that Al-Quds was, is and would remain the capital of Palestine. He asserted that no country had the right to shift its embassy to Jerusalem.

One can hope that Pakistan will not change its policy on Israel and Palestine, which was first articulated by the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who declared Israel an illegitimate state, never acceptable to Pakistan. It goes without saying that if and whenever this matter was brought to Parliament, elected representatives of people of Pakistan will reject out right any proposal, supporting the aggressor.

SAQIB AKBAR

Via email

