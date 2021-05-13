OIC calls meeting at Saudi Arabia’s request to discuss Israeli aggression

JEDDAH – As Israeli forces continue to attack people of Palestine in heavy bombardment in Gaza, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called a session on Sunday to discuss the escalating situations.

The OIC session has been called at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the organisation said in a tweet.

“Upon the request of the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia, chair of the Islamic Summit, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will on Sunday 16 May 2021 hold a virtual open-mended meeting of its Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers”.

The meeting will discuss the Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territory, particularly Al-Quds Al-Shareef, and its acts of violence in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa mosque.

Israel continues to carry out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza and Palestinian fighters fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and the southern city of Beersheba in the region’s most intense hostilities in years.

At least 86 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on Monday, according to the enclave’s health ministry. Six people have been killed in Israel after Hammas fired multiple rockets on Tel Aviv in retaliation, medical officials said.

Israeli fight jets targeted three multi-storey buildings in Gaza, besides damaging various other compounds.

The violence followed weeks of tension in Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan, with clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound revered by Jews as Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

Hamas has named the current retaliation against Israeli aggression as “Sword of Jerusalem”.

