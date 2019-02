Rabat

On Pakistan’s request, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has summoned an emergency meeting of its Kashmir Contact Group to review actions taken by New Delhi in the aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama attack in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), Kashmir Media Service reported.

The meeting will be held at the OIC General Secretariat Tuesday.

In the past, the group has criticised India over human rights violations in the occupied territory.

