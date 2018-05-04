OIC calls for respect of principle of non-interference

Condemns suicide attack in Libya

Jeddah

In light of the decision of the Kingdom of Morocco to sever its diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) stressed the need for all foreign parties to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of the OIC Member States. It reiterated that this is in conformity with the principles of the OIC Charter, which calls for respect for the sovereignty, independence and integrity of the territories of Member States and non-interference in their respective internal affairs.

It is noteworthy that the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) has already adopted several resolutions that condemned the intervention of certain countries in the affairs of Member States and called on them to desist from policies that would fuel sectarian conflicts and to refrain from supporting terrorist groups and movements, including the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist criminal act that hit at the Libyan High National Elections Commission in Tripoli, on 2 May 2018, killing 7 commission guards and two attackers, and injuring several innocent civilians.

The Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, said the OIC remains steadfast in its position on terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Further, he expressed condolences to the Libyan people and the bereaved families of the martyrs. He also wished speedy recovery to the wounded, praying Allah to preserve the unity of Libya and to restore peace and stability for the country and its people.—PR