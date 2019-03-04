OIC boycott

At the present crucial time when situation between Pakistan and India is very tight, Pakistan is wining the hearts of foreign countries through her pliant and peaceful gestures.

The boycott of OIC by the FM, at this moment, looks inappropriate. Pakistan is in war with India not with OIC which is purely an Islamic platform. Pakistan could also win trust of the Islamic countries by participating in the conference, but it let India won the diplomatic game.

ALI HASSAN

Mandi Bhauddin.

Share on: WhatsApp