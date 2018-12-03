OIC awards prize for women’s achievements

Ouagadougou

The President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Kabore and the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen presented the OIC Prize for Women’s Achievements to three prominent awardees, a Palestinian woman, a Turkish association, and a Burkinabe organization. The award is a tribute to their outstanding contributions in the field of women empowerment in the OIC Member States.

The award ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 7th Ministerial Conference on the Role of Women in the Development of OIC Member States in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Dec 1, 2018.—PR

