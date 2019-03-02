OIC and Swaraj

Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was established as in intergovernmental organization with an aim to protect and safeguard the rights of the Muslim World and for that reason also dubbed as collective voice of the Muslim World.

Since its inception as an organization, it has proved, to be some extent, to be an ineffective organization as it has failed to serve its cause as the human rights violation in Palestine and Kashmir have turned the organization, a tiger with teeth where each Muslim country prefers her own vested interest as this has become bitter reality when Sushma Swaraj, External Affairs Minister of India, an aggressor country, being invited as the Guest of Honour by the host UAE, ignoring the fact that India is neither the member of the organization nor observer member and has been hostile to an organization’s founding member country – Pakistan – over the unresolved issue of Kashmir.

Before inviting her, Pakistan should have been consulted in the matter and in the situation; it is wise and encouraging that Pakistan has sent a clear message to the member countries for the future course of the events.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

