OIC adopts Pakistan’s resolution against Islamophobia

Observer Report

Islamabad

In a landmark development, the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday unanimously adopted the Pakistan-sponsored resolution to designate March 15 as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia.”

Tabled during the 47th session of the OIC CFM (Council of Foreign Ministers) in Niamey, Niger, the resolution was drafted in the context of rising incidents of Islamophobia in many parts of the world, said a statement issued by the foreign office. The resolution authorises the OIC Permanent Missions in New York to jointly table a motion in the UN General Assembly, calling for the establishment of this day.