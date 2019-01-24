OIC adopts assistance to Afghanistan

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), represented by the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), has adopted urgent humanitarian assistance to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to mitigate the effects of the severe drought, which resulted in a large number of displaced people.

The Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed OIC solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, pointing out that emergency assistance includes food and shelter. Al-Othaimeen added that the OIC, represented by the ISF, seeks to consolidate the concepts of humanitarian action to serve Muslim peoples through its multiple contributions to the benefit of Member States.—PR

