OHCHR supports Pakistan’s assertions of Indian atrocities in IHK: Dr Arif Alvi

President meets with JKCHR head

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday reassured the Kashmiri leadership of Pakistan’s support to the Kashmiri people in the fulfilment of their legitimate right to self-determination as enshrined in the numerous United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

In a meeting with President of Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) Dr Syed Nazir Gilani, who called on him, the president discussed the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK), said a President House statement.

He reiterated that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)’s Report, supported Pakistan’s repeated assertions of the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The OHCHR called for the formation of a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to conduct a comprehensive, independent, international investigation into the human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The president appreciated the efforts of DrNazir Gillani and his organization in highlighting the human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed that Kashmiri leadership, as a party to the dispute, had a significant role in raising consciousness around the world about the massive human rights violations of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While highlighting the findings of the report of the OHCHR, DrGillani stated that the Report was considered a watershed moment by the Kashmiri community all over the world. He said it was important to draw attention of the world to the massive human rights abuses in IOK in context of the OHCHR Report.

