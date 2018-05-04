In all fairness, when the domestic consumers receive gas and electricity bills every month, they cannot help themselves saying oh, these utility bills. It is a well-established bitter fact that the domestic consumers receive highly inflated gas bills, irrespective of very low gas pressure, for at least three winter months and for three months of summer exaggerated electricity bills despite persisting load-shedding and frequent trippings and every now and then long shut down for renovation and maintenance without any proper notification in this regard. For instance, a domestic consumer in a housing society in a corner of Jauhar Town, Lahore, had paid Rs 2500 as gas charges for November 2017 which soared pretty high in December 2017 to Rs 9150 and then still higher to Rs 9800 in January 2018 and slumped to just Rs 2000 in February 2018. And, LESCO billing on its part is full of taxes and surcharges plus six taxes and charges of TV Fee, Excise Duty, GST, Neelum Jhelum Surcharge, FC Surcharge and TR Surcharge. It is not understood for what FC Surcharge and TR Surcharge stand for and TR Surcharge is the highest of all these taxes and surcharges. The domestic consumer has received Rs 6300 bill for consumption of about 425 units for April 2018 including taxes and surcharges amounting to Rs 2550 (TR Sur along of Rs 1250). Diagram on the bill indicates LESCO charges as 63 per cent and taxes 37 per cent. Is not this sheer cheating on part of LESCO.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

