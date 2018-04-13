OGRA urged to grant oil pipeline building licence to FWO

KP supports FWO for Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fully supports the FWO proposed oil pipeline from Machike to Tarujabba route and the project which will prove a game changer for strategic needs of the country.

In this regard a public hearing was held by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority regarding the grant of licence to Frontier Works Organisation for construction of oil pipeline from Machike to Tarujabba with an estimated cost of $ 370million.

The FWO presented the project and stated that the project will cater to the growing fuel demand of KP. The project will not only help improve carbon emission and improve environment but will also improve the economic condition of general public by creating thousands of job opportunities.

Representative of Frontier Works Organisation assured that the project will be completed in record two years time. Mr. Raziuddin, CEO KPOGCL, intervening in the public hearing on the behalf of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that the project will help fulfill the strategic defence needs of Pakistan.

The route proposed by FWO is economically viable and will reduce the burden on end consumers, he said and added that the project was proposed by ARL back in 2001 but couldn’t get materialized because of various reasons.

He further stated that the project is the need of the year and no further time shall be wasted. He requested the Authority to grant the licence to FWO on urgent basis so that the project could be completed well before time.

Mr Razi highlighted the project performance of ISGS who is also interested in getting licence for the same project. He told the Authority that none of the mega pipeline projects i.e. Iran Pakistan pipeline, TAPI, North-South Pipeline, etc. have been completed by ISGS. All the projects have been delayed with no commercial operation dates.

He emphasized on the fact that the route proposed by ISGS is not only lengthy in terms of kilometers but will also put heavy burden on the end consumers by increasing the POL prices.