OGRA to introduce E-knowledge culture for transparency

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will introduce E-knowledge culture to bring transparency, efficiency and effectiveness in thae organization.

Talking to APP, Senior Executive Director OGRA, Imran Ghaznavi said that during the first step, organization is going to implement Digital Information Repository System which would be helpful to reduce cost of business.

He said as per Docketing and Information Repository System (DIRS) all existing record and systems of OGRA would be digitalized and environment of the organization will transfer towards papers less.

DIRS responsibilities will include collection, receipt, date and time stamped, recording filing, storage, distribution, copying, scanning and archive of all petitions, he added.

He said the paperless environment of the organization would be helpful to improve the flow of work in the organization.

He said after establishing digital knowledge database/bank it would be helpful to improve availability of data and records management by utilization of technology and information system in disposal of day to day business.

He said any issue of public importance for which public input is required can be placed on the website as docket and the input can be synthesized in the form of information for decision making.

“ The DIRS will establish and manage protocols and procedures to follow all licensees and stakeholders to have timely access to all docket records and filing” Ghaznavi added.

