OGRA recommends Rs2.98 hike in petrol price

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended an increase in petrol price by Rs2.98 per litre, according to a summary sent to the Ministry of Energy.

The OGRA in its summary recommended a hike in prices of petrol and diesel by Rs2.98 and Rs10.25 per litre respectively.

Similarly, Rs12.74 and Rs11.72 increase was recommended in the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel respectively. The price hike for diesel and petroleum products was recommended on the basis of 31 and 17 per cent GST.