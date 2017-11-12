OGRA raises freight fares after oil tanker owners strike threat

Islamabad

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday raised the freight fares for oil transportation after All Pakistan Oil Tanker Owners Association (APOTA) threatened to observe countrywide strike from November 13.

According to a notification issued by the OGRA, the transportation fares for oil tankers short route have been increased by 64 per cent, while the fares for long route have been increased by 20 per cent.

The notification of upward revision in freight fares was issued two days before the announced countrywide strike by the APOTA.

Earlier this week, APOTA chairman Yousuf Shahwani accused Petroleum Division Pakistan and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) of dragging their feet and not implementing a decision with regard to increase in transportation fares.

In a statement, Shahwani said that it was decided that the transportation fares would be increased by 20 per cent for long route and 64 per cent for short route from November 1, but the authorities were failed to implement the hike in fares.

He said the APOTA’s ‘just demands’ were approved during several rounds of negotiations between members of APOTA and the OGRA earlier, but an increase in freight fares was yet to be implemented.

It is apropos to highlight here that the association has been in tug of war with OGRA, Highway Authorities over several issues including transportation fares and foul attitude towards Oil tankers.

The APOTA had gone on a countrywide strike in late July in protest for hike in freight fares and against the safety rules imposed by OGRA after Bahawalpur oil tanker inferno claiming over 100 lives.

The strike ended after the regulatory body agreed to increase the freight rates.—NNI