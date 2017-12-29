OGRA proposes Rs4.06 per liter hike petrol price

ISLAMABAD : The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to Ministry of Petroleum to increase petroleum product prices from January 1st next year.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Ministry of Finance will seek final approval from Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on petroleum products.

The proposal sent showed that petrol price might see a jump of Rs4.06 per liter, High Speed Diesel Rs 5.83 per liter, Light Diesel Oil by Rs 12.49 per liter and Kerosne oil by Rs 13.58 per liter.

If we take a cursory glance on petroleum product prices on annual basis, all the products registered an increase of 18.5 percent to 33 percent.

During 2017 petrol price was up by 20.5 percent to Rs 77.47 per liter, high speed diesel was up by 18.5 percent to Rs 85.95 per liter, light diesel oil rose 20.25 percent to Rs 57.58 per liter and kerosene oil price was up by 33 percent to Rs 57.58 per liter.

Orignally published by NNI