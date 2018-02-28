OGRA for increase in petrol price by Rs3.56 per litre

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Consumers are likely to face an increase of 7.2% in the price of high-speed diesel, which is widely used in agriculture sector and transport vehicles, from the beginning of March following gains in international crude markets.

With the revision, if approved by the government, the price of high-speed diesel will exceed Rs102 per litre.

In its summary, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), besides diesel, has recommended a 4.2% increase in the price of petrol, which is mostly used by motorists.

Petrol and diesel are the most widely consumed petroleum products in Pakistan.The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) received the Ogra’s summary on Tuesday. Overall, the regulator recommended up to 8.9% hike in prices of petroleum products as crude oil rates surged in the international market.

Petrol price were increases by Rs2.98, diesel’s rate up Rs5.92 from February 1. Ogra has proposed an increase of Rs3.56 per litre (4.2%) in the price of petrol, Rs6.94 per litre (7.2%) in high-speed diesel, Rs6.28 per litre (8.9%) in superior kerosene oil and Rs1 per litre (1.6%) in light diesel oil.