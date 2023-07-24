ISLAMABAD – The incumbent authorities dropped a fuel bomb on inflation-weary people who earlier suffered an electric shock and now faced a massive surge in gas tariff.

Gas consumers will face a huge increase of 50 percent in natural gas prices starting from July, as the government started executing the demands tabled by IMF as the country facing the worst debt crisis.

People, who are facing record food and fuel prices, are now forced to pay 50pc more in gas bill as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) hiked the tariff for Sui Northern Gas by 50 percent and Sui Southern Gas by 42pc.

With the latest surge, consumers of Sui Northern gas will pay an additional amount of Rs415.55 per MMBtu while the surge for Sui Southern users stands at Rs417 MMBtu.

The recent hike comes on the heels of a massive hike in electricity base tariff as the crisis-hit nation needs to swallow a bitter pill.