OGDCL team defeats media eleven by 66 runs in t-10 final match

Islamabad

Oil and Gas Development Company cricket team beats media eleven by 66 runs in a final match played at Islamabad Diamond Cricket Ground. Chaudhary Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Rescores was the chief guest. The match was watched by OGDCL MD/CEO Zahid Mir, Executives Directors, GMs, Officers and huge number of employees, CBA office bearers and Electronic & Print media representatives.

On the this occasion the Federal Mister said that only healthy nation can play an important role in the development of the Country. He appreciated the players and congratulated for winning the match. He said that OGDCL’s Team played for Organization with dedication. It is the only way to excel in every field and brings good name to the OGDCL. OGDCL, Mr. Zahid Mir said that they are promoting games in their institution which will improve the professional activities of employees.

