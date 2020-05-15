OGDCL striving for welfare of district Chakwal

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

OGDCL has transferred 91 crore rupees to provincial govt in respect of railty for development of district chakwal during the period of 1995 to January 2020. As per the Director General Petroleum Concession, OGDCL has deposited 9076 million rupees under Petroleum Policy of Govt of Pakistan. The amount that will meet welfare and basic needs of people of district chakwal has been deposited during the period of 1995 to January 2020. According to the detail OGDCL is producing a huge reservoir in respect of oil and gas from Chak Naurang, Fimkasar Oil field, kal oil field and rajian oil field of District Chakwal and in this respect OGDCL has to consume a fixed amount on said district from where such production is being produced as per Government Petroleum Policy. This amount is allocated with the help of provincial and district government of said locality. Keeping this in view OGDCL has transferred 910 million rupees to district government of Chakwal and Deputy Commissioner/district administration is now responsible to issue this amount from provincial govt and use it on the welfare and wellbeing of said areas from where oil and gas is being produced.