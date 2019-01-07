OGDCL, PAF sign MoU

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by Wing Commander (Retd) Tariq Nazir and Dr Farhat Nosheen Chief Medical Officer of OGDCL at Islamabad where in PAF hospital will provide medical facilities to OGDCL employees. Shabina Anjum, General Manager Incharge (HR / Admin & CA / EC), Malik Muhammad Afzal, GM (Administration) and Mubashir Ayaz Wayne, Manager (MS) were also present on the occasion.

Taking PAF hospital on panel is a heartening gesture as it is situated at main Margallah Road at an ideal location and will be easily accessible for the patients. Residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be able to avail medical facilities under one roof. Being an Armed Forces Hospital it is equipped with modern Medical facilities from which OGDCL employees and their families will be facilitated.

