OGDCL MD for adopting viable operational patterns

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer emphasized on the necessity of adopting viable operational patterns for progressive transitions in the company.

He was talking at the annual dinner for OGDCL officers, arranged by office bearers of OGDCL Officers’ Association here. Zahid Mir appreciated the cordial and positive tendency of the association during their tenure and vowed the heartfelt dedication and keenness in company’s all endeavours/ventures/projects enabling the OGDCL to become a backbone support of the country’s economy and a backlash to the energy crisis.

He also conveyed and shared the pride of accomplishing the landmark in exploration activities and that drilling activities of wells at Dhok Hussain within a period of 199 days was the astounding achievement.

Board of Directors OGDCL Chairman Zahid Muzaffar was the chief guest on the occasion who appreciated the expeditious completion of projects like Sinjhoro, UCH-II, KPD and Nashpa and added that the same could only be possible due to a well-thought out and professionally sound project development strategy.

He also congratulated the management and the officers on the progressive growth despite numerous challenges. It may be noted that the KPD project of OGDCL has given the production of LPG as 350 million ton per day and almost the same potential is expected from Nashpa. Exploration and Production activities of such level are not only the pride to the professionals involved and the organization rather such achievements are national jubilations.