OGDCL launches tree plantation drive

Islamabad

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Friday, launched a tree plantation campaign-2018. The campaign was inaugurated by OGDCL Chairman Zahid Muzaffar along with Chief Executive Officer Zahid Mir and Chief Finance Officer Ali Qureshi by planting the saplings here at OGDCL headquarters, a press release said.

According to the detail, the OGDCL would plant 20,000 saplings at its 12 fields across the country. It would gift 5,000 saplings to district government Attock for its “Green Attock Programme”. The campaign is the part of company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company intends to enhance its efforts and support for environment protection and sustainability.—PR