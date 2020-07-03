OGDCL injects 4th newly discovered Well’s production

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) on Friday announced to start commercial production of gas and condensate from its another Togh Well-I after injecting 24.25 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas and 300 barrel (BBL) oil from three fields in the transmission network during last few days.

The company is getting 9 MMCFD gas and 240 BBL oil from the Togh Well-I, located in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, since June 30, a news release said.

It was back-to-back the fourth injection the company made in the production gathering system during a period from June 26 to 30 for onward supply to consumers.

The OGDCL is operator of the Togh Well-I with 55 percent shares, while Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) Saif Energy Limited (SEL) are the joint venture partner with 33.33 percent and Saif Energy Limited (SEL) 16.67 percent shares respectively.

OGDCL indigenously completed 8- inch diameter, 3.5 kilometer flow line from Togh Well-I to Sheikhan Well-I, where the well head assembly and other allied facilities including gathering area, separation facility, dehydration plant, storage facility, dispatch pumping station, gantry area and metering station were constructed using in-house resources.

The company said it was committed to intensifying field development activities, completion of ongoing development projects and utilization of latest production techniques to maintain and optimize oil & gas output. “The start-up of commercial production will increase the oil and gas production of the company and the country, and help mitigate ever growing demand of domestic consumers and industry.”

On June 26, the company had successful started commercial production of 10 MMCFD gas from Thar East Well-I, while on June 28 it started injecting 2.25 MMCFD gas from Bhimbra Well-I and 12 MMCFD gas and 300 BBL oil from Dhoke Hussain Field Well-I in the system.