OGDCL I-9 hostel building declared as quarantine centre

STAFF REPORTER ISLAMABAD Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) extended its full support to Government of Pakistan in its fight to curb the pandemic of Corona Virus COVID-19. Assistant Commissioner Mahreen Baloch, visited the OGDCL I-9 Hostel Building facility and submitted its report to the District Administration of Islamabad who approved the facility and declared the OGDCL building as quarantine centre. After declaration of OGDCL I-9 Hostel as Quarantine Centre, the company will provide 50 protective gears to the quarantine staff that will be deployed at OGDCL I-9 hostel. In addition to all the other facilities, OGDCL will also provide food and medicines to the affected patients. OGDCL has always remained on the forefront to combat the natural calamities and contributed during the earthquake of 2005. OGDCL also donated an amount of Rs. 36 million for Diamer Bhasha Dam in the past.