OGDCL holds seminar with NAB on corruption-free Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) held a seminar with the collaboration of NAB titled “Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan” at OGDCL Head Office. MD OGDCL Mr Zahid Mir, DG NAB Mr. Mohammad Altaf Bhawani DG (A&P) NAB & senior management of OGDCL and NAB were present.

On the occasion, DG NAB Mohammad Alftaf Bhawani stated that NAB is striving hard to curb the menace of corruption through a three pronged strategy based on awareness, prevention and enforcement. He sated that NAB is forging closer alliance with the civil society to create awareness. DG NAB elaborated the importance of Anti Corruption week and Pakistan’s obligations under the United Nations Commission Against Corruption (UNCAC) . DG NAB appreciated OGDCL’s commitment in addressing the issue of corrupt practices from public and private sector. He specifically commended OGDCL for putting in place effective control mechanisms and improving corporate governance.

Further DG NAB briefly elaborated NAB procedures pertaining to inquiry, investigation and plea bargain. He also highlighted that NAB believes in across the board accountability without any political influence. NAB also discourages any coercion or illegal methods during inquiry/investigation. He apprised the audience about the performance and achievements of NAB. He also replied various questions raised by the audience in very a appropriate manner.

MD OGDCL while sharing his views emphasized the importance of NAB initiatives and elimination of corruption from society. He also confirmed OGDCL’s resolve to support NAB in all its endeavours. MD also highlighted the reforms introduced in the company for enhancing transparency and efficiency.

