OGDCL earns Rs8.53b in Q2 current FY

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The net sales revenue of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) have increased by 18% to Rs 95.960 billion compared to Rs 81.081 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

As per the financial results for the second quarter ended 31st December, 2017 the profit after tax stood Rs 36.671 billion compared to Rs 30.008 billon in the same quarter. This translated into earnings per share of Rs 8.53 billion.

The financial results of the company were announced here on Monday by Board of Directors of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL). The Board of Directors announced second interim cash dividend of Rs 3.00 per share (30%). The cash dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

During the period under review, the Company paid Rs 7.977 billion on the account of Taxes. On the exploration and development side, Company made significant progress in seismic and drilling activities. The Board of Directors appreciated the efforts of the management for ensuring production enhancement and significant exploratory work during the period.