OGDCL earmarks Rs141m for scholarships

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as part of its CSR initiatives for the education sector launched Goodwill Ambassador Program in the year 2017 and funded scholarships with Rs 141 million at different public sector Universities of the country.

OGDCL approved second phase of the programme and earmarked an additional amount of Rs 19 million to be paid to nine public sector Universities for scholarship programme for graduate level education.

In this regard a serene ceremony was held at IIU for 25 students. Goodwill Ambassador Programme attended by OGDCL Executive Director (Petroserv), Rector University and President of International Islamic University. Entire cost of education of these 25 students will be borne by OGDCL.