OGDCL contributes Rs36m for dams’ construction

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

OGDCL fully supports the initiative of the Chief Justice of Pakistan which resulted in establishment of the “Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund Account”. As a first step OGDCL employees have contributed Rs36 million towards this noble cause.

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited earmarks 1% of its profit for public welfare projects and lays special emphasis under its CSR programs for Water Supply, water resource development and conservation.

Since the company’s operations are mainly in remote areas, OGDCL has always played a proactive role to overcome the water crisis by supplying clean drinking water to local communities residing around its concessional/operational areas. OGDCL assures that financial support for this cause will continue in future.

OGDCL pledges its commitment to support all such actions and programs to strengthen the nation to ensure sustainability and to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

