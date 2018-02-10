OGDCL confident to meet drilling target of 28 wells in current year

Islamabad

The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) is confident to meet the drilling target set for the year 2017-18 with an ambition to make the country self-sufficient in hydrocarbon reserves.

During first quarter of the current year, the injected five new wells producing 4,133 barrels crude oil and 891 mmcf gas in its production gathering system.

“This year, the company has set a target to drill around 28 wells, out of which 17 are exploratory and 10 are developmental including a Shale gas and oil. The company is confident to meet the target,” official sources told APP Friday.

The company, they said, being cognizant of the country’s increasing energy demand, in the first quarter of year 2017-18 has added production of five newly operated wells namely Pakhro-I, Dachrapur-3, Chanda-4 and Qadirpur-58 and HRL-12 in the system.

They said the OGDCL’s crude oil production had reached 42,529 barrels per day (bpd) in first quarter as compared to the same period of the corresponding year 2016-17, showing 6 percent growth.

Similarly, production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessed 73 percent surge during the period under review.

The production has increased from 342 tons per day (tpd) to 590 tpd, the sources added.

The company drilled two new development wells namely Mela-6 and Qadirpur HRL-14, while it made two oil and gas discoveries in districts Sukkur and Hyderabad of the Sindh province.

Replying to a question, they said the company in an effort to explore new oil and gas reserves continued with its seismic data activities and acquired 181 sq. km of 3D and 49 Line Km of 2D seismic data during the period.

In order to arrest natural decline and revive production from mature wells, the sources informed that the OGDCL carried out successful work-over jobs at wells including Kunnar-10 and Pasakhi-7.

During the last fiscal year, the company had drilled 22 exploratory, appraisal and development wells, besides injected 18 new wells in the production gathering system, adding approximately 1,337,395 barrels crude oil and 9,348 mmcf gas in its pool.

The wells including Qadirpur HRL-II, Kunnar-II, Rajian-9, Nashpa-6 & 7, Unnar-1, Thora Deep- 1 & 2, Pasakhi West Deep-I, Pasakhi East-I, TAY-2, 3 & 4, Dars-I, Dars Deep-I, Dars West-1, 6 Shah-I and Qadirpur-56 had been injected in system.—APP