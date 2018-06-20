OGDCL clarification

Islamabad

The allegations leveled by Chaudhry Muhammad Akram in T.V. program “Point of View with Dr. Danish” on ‘24 News Channel’ regarding affairs and operations of OGDCL, it has become expedient and necessary to place on record factual position to avoid unnecessary confusion, defamation and loss to the share holders of OGDCL and its employees.

At the very outset the Management of OGDCL expresses profound disappointment on the scandal, unverified, incorrect, incomplete and misleading information unilaterally aired during the program.

It was expected of Dr. Danish because of his exposure and professional stature to have conducted preliminary verification of the documents improperly relied upon which were provided by Chaudhry Muhammad Akram in furtherance of his vested interests and ulterior motives.

Had Dr. Danish bothered to ascertain the factual position, he would have instantly learnt that Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, who has now retired from service, has his own agenda and axe to grind.

Chaudhry Muhammad Akram recently while in service has been found guilty of misappropriation and breach of trust in the matter of disbursement of funds meant for the workers of the Company.

As a trustee of the fund Chaudhry Muhammad Akram drew amount of Rs 50 million in cash from the trust for payment to the workers and misappropriated a specific portion of the same.

The matter was taken up by the Standing Committee of National Assembly on Petroleum & Natural Resources. The Management of OGDCL also initiated formal disciplinary proceedings on the basis of fact finding inquiry.—PR