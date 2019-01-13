PAKISTAN, after a gap of nine years, begins offshore drilling to find estimated huge oil and gas deposits in ultra-deep waters at an estimated cost of over $100 million. The US firm ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, in collaboration with Italian firm Eni Pakistan Limited, is drilling in ultra-deep waters some 280 kilometres away from Karachi coast.

This is a significant development as according to Eni Pakistan there are estimated nine trillion cubic feet gas deposits while Exxon Mobil expects oil deposits there. Currently, Pakistan meets just 15 to 20% of its energy needs from local production and depends heavily on imports at the expense of hard-earned foreign exchange. Experts say Pakistan is situated in an oil and gas rich region and there were bright prospects of finding both the products provided proper incentives are given to exploration companies and right kind of atmosphere is created for their operation especially restoration of complete normalcy in restive Balochistan which borders oil-rich Iran. In 2017, Pakistan made two key oil and gas discoveries in the third quarter and another three discoveries in the fourth quarter it is said that these might have prompted the US-based Exxon-Mobil to join offshore drilling efforts in the country.

American energy giant’s entry in Pakistan brings advanced deep sea drilling technology, its long experience in offshore exploration and production and its deep pockets to the country. US Energy Information Administration (EIA) also estimates that Pakistan has technically recoverable deposits of 105 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas and 9.1 billion barrels of oil. Pakistan also has 185 billion tons of coal deposits in Thar Desert which are just beginning to be extracted by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Corporation. If right policies are framed and pursued with commitment and vigour, there are reasons to believe that a breakthrough can be achieved as far as tackling Pakistan’s energy woes are concerned.

