Officials transferred to ensure free and fair elections

Rawalpindi

In a bid to ensure free and fair elections to be held on July 25, the Punjab Administration has transferred and posted senior officials belonging to different groups in Rawalpindi here.

According to details, Seceratry Environment Asif Jameel has been appointed as Commissioner Rawalpindi replacing Azmat Mehmood while Deputy Commissioner Talat Gondal has been transferred and Additional Secretary Home Department Asif Tufail has been appointed as DC Rawalpindi.

Moreover ,Bilal Sadique Kimaina has been appointed as Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi replacing Wasal Fakhar Sultan .

SSP operation Muhammad bin Ashraf was transferred and appointed as Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi while Flight Lieutenant (Retd) Imran Yaqoob has been appointed as SSP Operation.

SP Muhammad Asim has been appointed as SP Rawal, SP Ali Raza as SP Saddar, while SP Sajid Hussain Khokhar has been appointed as SP Potohar.—APP