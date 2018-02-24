Officials involved in Naqeebullah killing to be punished: IG Sindh

Observer Report

IG Sindh AD Khawaja said that police personnel who allegedly involved in the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud would be given punishment like common criminals. Addressing a passing out parade of the Police Cadets in Karachi, he said officials of the police were not personal employees of anyone, stressing on cadets to resist bribes and the temptation of money. The IG Sindh said that it was job of police officers to safeguard lives and properties of the citizens. He said that police officers should use Law to protect the common man. “Under ordinary circumstances, a person does his job for money,” he said. “But for officials of the force, money does not matter,” he added.

He said that police officers were employees of the State. “We are not personal employees of anyone,” he said.

“Serving the nation and the masses is responsibility of the police. AD Khawaja warned cadets that they would be tempted with financial prospects in the near future when they assume their duties.