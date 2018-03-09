Officials directed to devise strategy to combat dengue

Rawalpindi

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Amir Sheikh Deputy on Thursday directed officials of Agricultural, PHA, Education and Health departments to devise a strategy to combat dengue, and evolve a plan that it could not emerge with change of weather.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed that surveillance activities or tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited besides, focusing on hotspots from where dengue patients were reported last year.

Meanwhile Micro planning survey for Dengue control has been completed in the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (MCR) limits under which 125,000 houses have been registered, he said.

The DDO said that dengue control drive is being carried out on scientific basis and teams are visiting houses to detect the occurrence of larvae breeding.

He said a comprehensive strategy has been evolved for controlling dengue spread.—APP