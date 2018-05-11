Officials asked to comply with garbage removal, disposal mechanism

Chairman, DMC-Korangi, Nayyar Raza has directed the officials concerned to strictly comply with the system developed for garbage removal and disposal work in the district.

Chairing a meeting here Thursday to review arrangements being made for fast approaching holy month of Ramzan, he said no negligence will be tolerated with regard to cleanliness.

Officials were to expedite the process of safe disposal of varied categories of waste generated at different union councils located in the area.

Mentioning that an efficient surveillance system is already in place, chairman, DMC-Korangi warned that strict action will be taken against staffers failing to realize their responsibilities.—APP

