Official accommodations being allotted on merit

Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that all allotments of official accommodations are being made on merit and by strictly following the General Waiting List. “It is not a fact that Estate Office is making it allotments in isolation of General Waiting List.

In fact all the allotments are being made strictly on the basis of General Waiting List,” the minister said in a written reply to question in National Assembly raised by MBA Sher Akbar Khan.

To another question, he said 182 (Category-I) Government houses exist in Islamabad at present of which 96 are in sector F-6/3; 51 in sector I-8/1; 16 in sector G-10/3; eight in sector F-8/1, four in sector F-7/1; two in sector F-8/3 one each in sectors G-8/2, F-6/1, F-7/2, F-7/3 and F-7/4.

He informed that the allotments of category-I houses are made under rule 4(3), 6(7) and 7(1) of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002.

Rule 4(3) says that the Ministry of Housing and Works will provide designated houses for specified posts which shall be allotted to the designated officers on an undertaking that they will vacate the house within three months of their transfer from the post and hand over possession of the house through concerned Inquiry Office irrespective of the fact that alternate accommodation has been allotted to them or otherwise. He said that Rule 6 (7) says that Federal Secretaries (BPS-22) and officers in BPS-22 will be given priority of allotment of accommodation in case they are not in occupation of Government accommodation elsewhere.

He informed the House hat Rule 7 (1) tells that the allotment of Government owned accommodation shall be made to the most senior FGS on GWL of a particular class or category of accommodation. Cheema said Estate Office was up-dating General Waiting List of all categories of government accommodations since long.

General Waiting List is being maintained and updated by Estate Office regularly and question of discrepancies in allotment of accommodations due to non-updating General Waiting List did not exist, he maintained.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp