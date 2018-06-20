Offices witness thin attendance

Despite end of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, offices in the Federal Capital witnessed thin attendance as more than half of the officers and employees did not return from their hometowns.

All the government, semi-government and private offices, including banks and financial institutions, reopened on Tuesday observed very low attendance after the four-day Eid vacation. Festive mood was prevailing in most of the offices, and officials and staff were seen exchanging Eid greetings with their colleagues.

It was a nearly weeklong holiday for the office-goers as they had enjoyed public holidays since Friday, a two-day weekend. Muhammad Hamza, a government servant told APP, that only locals who are the resident of twin-city were present in the offices.

It will take two or three days for city life to return normal. Most of the employees in private and public sector departments took a week off before Eid and moved to their hometowns.—APP

