Officers have to work hard for recovery of the taxes: Mukesh Kumar Chawla

KARACHI : Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that all officers and officials are supposed to work hard to get their tax targets and if they work hard we can easily get our targets.

This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office on Thursday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and Regional Directors also attended the meeting.

He expressed his satisfaction over the tax collections during current fiscal year from July 2017 to December 2017, adding that he said however it was the need of the hour to accelerate the recovery of the taxes and especially in term of property tax collection .

Sindh Minister for ET & NC Mukesh Kumar Chawla added , ‘ Measures should be taken for recovery of outstanding dues and regular report should also be maintained in this regard properly ‘. He was sure that timely recovery of the taxes is a must and unless we are able to get our tax targets we have to remain busy `.

On this occasion Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui briefed the Provincial Minister ET & NC Mukesh Kumar Chawla regarding recovery of the taxes.

Orignally published by NNI