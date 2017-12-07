Officers urged to improve performance

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Muhammad Mahmood has said that all officers should burn their midnight oil to improve their performance. Those officers who will not perform their duties with dedication and hard work, there is no excuse for them. Secretary Agriculture expressed his views in a meeting to review quarterly performance held at committee room of Deputy Commissioner, DG Khan. The meeting was attended by Rana Mahmood Akhtar, Chief Planning & Evaluation Cell, Dr. Usman Ali, Managing Director Punjab Seed Corporation, Mr. Zafaryaab Haider Naqvi, Director General Agriculture (Ext & AR), Dr. Abid Mahmood, Director General Agriculture (Research), Dr. Qurban Ali, Director General Agriculture (Field), Malik Muhammad Akram, Director General Agriculture (Water Management), divisional directors and other officers of various formation of Agriculture Department. Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary Agriculture Punjab further stated that farmers gathering should be held on official model agricultural farms.