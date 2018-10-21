Officers should go in field to resolve people’s problems: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that to implement the policies of incumbent government and to provide immediate relief to the masses, officers should go in the field and take on the spot action.

He said that provision of civic facilities is the basic right of every citizen and warned that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Speaking during weekly meeting in Public Secretariat here on Sunday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that due to incapability of the former government and toothless system of local bodies, problems of citizens have increased manifold and war footing steps are being taken to resolve these issues.

On different complaints, he issued on the spot orders on different complaints and directed concerned departments to take appropriate action for providing remedy.

He called and directed Secretary Health to make 130 beds’ Mian Mir Hospital be fully functional and including indoor and outdoor all the departments should provide maximum medical facilities to the public within one month.

The Senior Minister announced to install water filtration plants and free dispensaries in different union councils from his own pocket. He said that genuine problems of any person will be solved at the earliest and he would himself monitor the performance of this public secretariat.

Aleem Khan took serious notice of missing facilities in different areas while people apprised him about the land required for graveyards, improper sewerage, water supply issues and other problems while he personally listened a handicap lady and assured her all out cooperation.

The Senior Minister said that there are some problems to implement the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan but struggle would continue to provide immediate relief to the general public and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan was called on by different delegations headed by Hafiz Fahad Moghal, Rizwan Razi, Adeel Khan, Mobeen Kamboh, Sheikh Usman, Tahir Altaf, Shahid Anjum, Rana Waheed, Munnoo Gujr, Sheikh Nafees, Syed Mushtaq, Muneer Aftab Bhatti, Kashif Hafeez, Ali Rasheed, Shahid Sulehry, Sheikh Imran, Umair Khan, Ch. Waheed Gujr, Robeena Shaheen, Iqbal Gujr, Mukhtar Awan and Muneeb Waris. While from Cantonment Board Lahore, Ehsan Butt, Ustaad Rasheed, Malik Zaman, Rahmat Gujr, Master Ashfaq and Raja Shahzad.

The apprised the Senior Minister about their local issues and thanked him for establishing Public Secretariat where every citizen can approach and present problem.

Abdul Aleem Khan assured that he would be sitting every week while the Secretariat would be open from Monday to Saturday 10.00am to 4.00pm everyday for everyone without any discrimination and proper solution would be given for each application.

Share on: WhatsApp