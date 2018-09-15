Officers must spare two hours daily for public complaints: CM Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that taking wholehearted measures to resolve problems of the people is our top priority, therefore administrative and police officers should resolve problems of the public, take special measures in this regard and keep their doors open for the people.

He said, “They should spare two hours daily to listen to public complaints and display their timings of receiving public complaints prominently at their offices.”

Issuing special directions to Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police (IGP) and heads of various other departments, Sardar Usman Buzdar said all-out efforts should be made to resolve complaints of the people, and those who come to government offices for complaints should be treated with politeness and respect. He said that the people should see positive change in the attitude of the public servants.

The Chief Minister said that instruction to resolve public complaints should be implemented strictly across the public and action will be taken against the officials who show laziness and ignorance to the public complaints.

He said in new Pakistan officers and officials should focus on the public service and the distance between the public and government officers should decrease and all public servants should serve the public and take steps in this regard.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said a comprehensive system has been made to monitor steps taken to resolve public complaints.