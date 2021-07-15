Officer arrested on rape charges in Islamabad

According to police, an officer from the Establishment Division was arrested on rape allegations on Wednesday.

According to SSP (Operation), Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, the officer was arrested in connection with a case filed with the Shahzad Town police station under PPC 376 and 342 in response to a woman’s complaint.

The girl said she was raped at a hostel by a government official, according to the SSP, who added that the suspect was arrested at his home.

The girl is a Peshawar resident, according to the FIR. On Tuesday, she was in Kohat with her grandfather when she got a call from the suspect.

According to the FIR, he urged her to travel to Islamabad so he could get her a job, and the officer picked her up at Motorway Chowk.

According to the FIR, he drove her to a hostel, dumped her down in a room, and then departed. He locked the door from outside before leaving however, subsequently returned and raped her.

He then left her off near Rawal Dam Chowk about 2:15 a.m., according to the report.

According to the FIR, the girl dialed Rescue 15 and a police squad arrived at Rawal Dam Chowk, where the girl gave her testimony.

She was then transported to a hospital for a medical checkup, according to the FIR.

