Office-bearers of Punjab Modern Pentathlon elected

Usman Ahmed Chaudhry and Shahid Faqeer Virak were elected president and secretary of the Punjab Modern Pentathlon Association (PMPA) here on Tuesday at general council meeting of the body.

The house elected office-bearers for a next term of four years besides taking important decisions regarding further uplift of the game.

Following were also elected: (Patron-in-chief) Syed Tahir Fawad, (Vice presidents) former MPA Awais Qasim, Faisal Masood Kathia, (Joint secretaries) Kaleemullah Farooqi, Mohammad Hafeez, (financial secretary) Raheel Faraz, (member of the executive committee) Sonia Khan.

Shah Muhammad, Mohammad Aslam, Qaiser Ali and Mohammad Mubashar were elected as representatives of the Coaching Association.

Newly-elected President said: “We will establish the first pentathlon academy soon to promote the game in Punjab and to unearth new talent for its grooming on modern lines.”

He said the 5th National Modern Pentathlon Championship will be held in November.

Usman Ch lauded the role of Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan for promotion of sports in the province.—APP

