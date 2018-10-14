Offering funeral prayers in absentia at AMU not a crime: Sehrai

SRINAGAR : In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai has strongly condemned the move of AMU administration to suspend two PhD Kashmiri scholars over offering funeral prayers in absentia following the martyrdom of Dr Mannan Wani.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said offering funeral prayers in absentia inside the AMU campus is not a crime.

He said consequently police arrested two Kashmiri students and charged them under sedition and nine students have been issued show cause notices by the AMU administration which is a shameful act just to target Kashmiri boys on the behest of Establishment.

Meanwhile, Sehrai paid tributes to freedom fighter martyred in Pulwama. He said these youth are laying their precious lives for a sacred cause and sacrificing their today for our tomorrow. And it is our duty to safeguard their sacrifices and fight shoulder to shoulder till complete success.

He said India must accept the fact that Kashmiri people already pledged to take the struggle to its logical end so killing, torturing and brutalising them will not weaken their freedom sentiment.

He also condemned the confinement of Tashook Ahmed Banday at police station without any reason and slapping draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on Sartaj Ahmed Sheikh and then shifting him to Jammu is mere frustration of Indian agencies.

