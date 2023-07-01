STRASBOURG – World communities and international organizations continued to condemn the desecrations of the Holy Quran that occurred in Sweden and that’s on Eid ul Azha, one of the major Islamic festivities marked by Muslims globally.

EU issued the strong statement after Muslim-majority nations and top Islamic body OIC called a moot on the disgraceful act allowed by a Swedish court and local authorities, which was aimed to trigger Muslims.

European Union strongly denounced the vile incident and stressed that it does not depict the opinions of the body. It also clarified that manifestations of racism, xenophobia, and related intolerance have no place in Europe.

The statement said such incident is even more deplorable as it was carried out at major Muslim celebration.

The leading international organisation vowed to uphold freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression and called on all parties involved to prevent any further escalation.

Earlier, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called an emergency meeting of its executive committee to discuss the desecration of the Holy Quran. The meeting will be held in in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where officials will discuss strategies to curb such heinous acts.