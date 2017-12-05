Off Road track Jeep Rally

Islamabad

Islamabad Jeep Club organized off road track rally near Rawat. More than 20 4×4 Jeep drivers participated along with two bikers and two foreigners from UAE.

Speaking at the occasion, Aamir Mahmood Malik, President Islamabad Jeep Club (IJC) appreciated the enthusiasm of the participants and termed these jeep rallies a unique style of softening the soft image of Pakistan. The off road track rally will be a regular feature of IJC in the coming years. Asad Marwat, Secretary General and Imran Haider, senior member of Islamabad Jeep Club were of the view that the members of Islamabad Jeep Club have been taking part regularly in the social activities besides rescue works during the natural calamities.

They gave the assurance that we will continue participating in welfare activities.