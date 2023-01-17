Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam has been caught up in another off-field controversy as the troubles continue to mount for the 28-year-old.

Why Babar Azam is trending on Twitter:

Social media is abuzz with news involving the batter after a Twitter account shared alleged private messages of Babar arising moral distaste. The authenticity of the material remains unclear which allegedly features Babar’s confabulation with an unnamed person.

The accusation was first posted by a verified Twitter account by the name of “Dr Nimo Yadav”.

“I hope Allah is watching all this” was the attached caption.

A Hoax to divide the Pakistan team?

The propagation of the news has left the cricketing world divided with many questioning the authenticity and the timing of the event.

Many see it as a ploy to once again raise objections about his status as the team’s captain.

Babar’s captaincy has come under fire recently due to a run of poor performances by Pakistan, who lost 3-0 in a home Test series to England, drew a two-Test series against New Zealand, and then lost 2-1 in an ODI series against the Black Caps.

Babar Azam finds support from his fans:

In response, people have come to Azam’s support with hashtags #StayStrongBabarAzam and #WeStandWithBabar to continue to show their backing for their captain.

Babar Azam, himself, does not seem too bothered by the events as he recently tweeted a picture of himself in Sydney in a jolly mood.

Despite his side’s mixed fortunes, Babar himself has enjoyed a prolific home season.