Of U-turns and things

S R H Hashmi

While talking to journalists at the PM House, and responding to his repeated ‘U-Turns’ in respect of his various definitive statements, Imran Khan said: “A leader who does not take U-turns as per the requirements of the situation is not a real leader.” And to prove his point, he gave the examples of Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte who suffered huge defeats and losses due to not taking U-turns when demanded by circumstances. In another example, he referred to his Cricket-Captaincy days, and said “We used to make a strategy and then step out into the field but if the opponent team formed a strategy against ours then we would have to change it.” Unfortunately, his assertions, the personalities quoted. as well as the examples given by him are not about the best possible that there could be. Quite obviously, he is confusing U-turns with course corrections. Course corrections of varying degrees are needed when events don’t occur as envisaged in a well-considered plan, for the simple reason that future events and human conduct cannot be predicted with mathematical accuracy. Let us consider PM Imran Khan’s declaration not to make any foreign trip during the first three months of his tenure. Also, he had strongly rejected seeking IMF bailout package or to go begging for aid from wealthy Gulf countries or China. And on both pledges, Imran Khan was forced to make U-turns. However, his U-turns were not forced by some sudden turn of events which were very much beyond the human capacity to foresee. The sad fact is that he had failed to grasp the gravity of our foreign exchange crisis which left no other option but to seek bailout from IMF and friendly states.

Unless of course he had hoped that at his coronation, Mogul Emperor style, the Rajas and Maharajas (from Arab countries and China) will come with thousands of sacks stuffed with gold, jewels, dollars and euros and present these to him as customary gifts on such occasions, making our acute foreign exchange problem disappear instantly. So, Imran Khan’s pledges not to make foreign trips in the first three months and not to beg for aid were totally inappropriate and unwarranted and sticking to them would only have added to the folly. So, his U-turns on these issues were not traits of a great leader but clear failings of a poor planner. True, in spite of best efforts, even the most sagacious among us slip up some-time. However, the right thing to do in such situations is to admit the failure, rather than trying to present it as a sign of greatness which convinces no one and only irritates people. And I dare say that it is not just in the line of making unguarded and ill-considered pronouncements that Imran Khan has to correct himself. Imran Khan must also know that opposition parties will ‘oppose’ him to the bitter end and their conduct at times may even amount to rowdyism in the Assemblies. However, being in government, his people have greater responsibility on their shoulders. As such, they ought to exercise utmost restraint and not try to beat the opposition at its own game. Moreover, the government should keep in mind that it will need opposition’s support while enacting legislation requiring two-thirds majority. And even as a supporter of PTI, I do feel that Fawad Chaudhry needs to be restrained rather than encouraged over his needless and frequent assaults on Opposition. And this applies also to some other members of PTI government.

Also all appointments, more so in the top positions, should be made on merit: defined as suitability for the position on the basis of relevant knowledge and experience, and of course impeccable integrity. This acquires utmost importance in view of objections being raised in respect of some of IK’s appointments. And while defending the appointment of Chief Minister of Punjab, Imran Khan claimed that since Sharifs had acted more like absolute monarchs, he thought it appropriate to bring in a gentleman who was of humble nature. I must admit I am not quite convinced that this was the right criteria for the appointment of someone in such an important position as Chief Minister of the biggest province of Pakistan, Punjab, where the senior bureaucrats are still those who were appointed by Sharifs and will do their utmost to try to keep the new government unsettled. And come to think of it, the appointee is in no way proving to be such a humble one like he was portrayed to be. Also coming as Mr Clean, IK’s conduct should be non-controversial. And in this context, the reports/rumours of Zulfi Bukhari managing to secure a position for Brando Marketing as ‘Official Digital Media partner’ of the Government of Pakistan, with the possibility of getting billions of rupees worth of government IT business, and all this without due process, is very shocking indeed.

The above becomes even more shocking when we consider that in connection with the appointment of dual national Zulfi Bukhari as a Special Assistant to Prime Minister for overseas Pakistanis, CJP Saqib Nisar has already remarked that appointments to senior government positions should not be nepotistic in nature and that the Prime Minister does not have unlimited powers. So, unless Imran Khan makes a drastic change in his governance style, I am afraid he will not last long and for that, he will have only himself to blame. Also, if that were to happen, it will be a great disappointment for public who had warmly welcomed him and also the Supreme Court and armed forces which seemed so willing to give him all possible support. Now, can Imran Khan really afford to disappoint so many people, for the sake of a few?

— The writer is senior political analyst based in Karachi.

Share on: WhatsApp